Report: Chris Ballard eyeing Dave Toub as head coach if hired by Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are reportedly leaning toward hiring Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard to be their next general manager, and that could be bad news for Chuck Pagano.

Multiple reports have tabbed Ballard as the favorite for the Colts GM job, and Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports said Saturday that he is hearing Ballard would want Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub to be the new head coach in Indy.

Hearing Colts are definitely intrigued by Chiefs personnel man Chris Ballard and his preference would be Chief ST coach Dave Toub as his HC — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 29, 2017

The Colts are clearly ready to move on from Pagano, and it sounds like bringing in Ballard would signal the end for the head coach. Between the rumblings about Ballard hiring one of his own guys to replace Pagano and the report we recently heard about Sean Payton, it’s obvious the Colts’ brass is looking to start fresh.