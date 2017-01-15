Ad Unit
Sunday, January 15, 2017

Chris Conley hit in helmet by Sean Davis

January 15, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chris Conley Sean Davis

Sean Davis was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chris Conley.

The Chiefs were facing a long third down and threw over the middle towards the goal line. Conley dropped the pass — but it was clear why. He was hit in the head by Davis:

Davis was flagged for an illegal hit for hitting a defenseless receiver. That set up a first down for Kansas City, and the Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus