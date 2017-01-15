Chris Conley hit in helmet by Sean Davis

Sean Davis was called for an unnecessary roughness penalty in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Steelers-Chiefs playoff game after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Chris Conley.

The Chiefs were facing a long third down and threw over the middle towards the goal line. Conley dropped the pass — but it was clear why. He was hit in the head by Davis:

That helmet to helmet on Conley made me cringe.. #PITvsKC pic.twitter.com/N0JmdN25Bz — Casey Jones (@___caseyjones) January 16, 2017

Davis was flagged for an illegal hit for hitting a defenseless receiver. That set up a first down for Kansas City, and the Chiefs ended up scoring a touchdown on the drive.