Broncos’ Chris Harris expecting free agent ‘splashes’ from John Elway

After a season that saw the Denver Broncos go 9-7 and miss the playoffs in an attempt to defend their Super Bowl, the expectation is that general manager John Elway will make big moves to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

At least, that’s what Denver cornerback Chris Harris is expecting to see from Elway when free agency opens up.

“After the season hopefully everything starts to get rolling,” Harris told reporters, via Conor Orr of NFL.com. “Once free agency comes you know Elway is going to make some splashes. I’m excited to see who he brings as a part of the team.”

So, is it fair to expect that from Elway?

“Oh yeah, automatic splash,” Harris laughed. “For sure.”

There is one splash the Broncos might make, but a lot of hurdles have to be cleared before it gets to that point. That said, Elway won’t be satisfied with how his team performed in 2016. Harris may not be wrong.