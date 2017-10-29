Chris Hogan to undergo an MRI for shoulder injury

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will undergo an MRI on Monday for his shoulder.

Hogan left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being tackled following a catch. He was down on the ground and then walked off to the sideline, where he was seen in pain. He did not return to the contest.

After the game, the receiver was said to be in a sling.

Chris Hogan’s right arm is in a sling in the locker room — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) October 29, 2017

The good news for the Pats is there is optimism about Hogan’s situation.

Chris Hogan, who had right arm in sling, scheduled for MRI in morning, per source. Initial optimism it isn’t bad but tests will determine. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 29, 2017

New England has its bye next week, which will give Hogan an additional week to recover.

Hogan had five catches for 60 yards prior to the injury. He has five touchdown catches on the season.