Sunday, October 29, 2017

Chris Hogan to undergo an MRI for shoulder injury

October 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan will undergo an MRI on Monday for his shoulder.

Hogan left Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers after being tackled following a catch. He was down on the ground and then walked off to the sideline, where he was seen in pain. He did not return to the contest.

After the game, the receiver was said to be in a sling.

The good news for the Pats is there is optimism about Hogan’s situation.

New England has its bye next week, which will give Hogan an additional week to recover.

Hogan had five catches for 60 yards prior to the injury. He has five touchdown catches on the season.

