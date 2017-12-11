Report: Chris Hogan to play vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots will need all the help they can get on offense Monday night with Rob Gronkowski suspended, and they are hoping the return of Chris Hogan will help fill some of the void.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Hogan, who has missed the last four games with a shoulder injury, is expected to play against the Miami Dolphins.

Hogan has been with the Patriots the past two seasons, and he has become one of Tom Brady’s most trusted targets. The 29-year-old caught five touchdown passes in eight games prior to injuring his shoulder.

Gronkowski is serving a one-game suspension for a vicious cheap shot on a Buffalo Bills defender last week, so New England will have to rely on its wide receivers and running game in Miami.