Chris Johnson wants to continue NFL career, says teams are interested

Chris Johnson will turn 32 in September and is coming off a year in which he appeared in just four games, but the veteran running back is not ready to call it a career.

In an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio Friday, Johnson said he still wants to play in the NFL. He claims a few teams have expressed interest and he has been in contact with the Arizona Cardinals about a possible return.

Free agent RB Chris Johnson: I want to play. A few teams are interested and we've stayed in close contact with Cardinals — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 2, 2017

Johnson’s 2016 season was cut short by a groin injury. If he returns to Arizona, he will likely be in for very limited work behind workhorse running back David Johnson, who has emerged as one of the best offensive players in the league.

Back in February, Johnson said he wants to sign with a team that will give him an opportunity for a significant role. With 9,537 total rushing yards in his career, Johnson says getting to 10,000 is important to him.

Free Agent RB Chris Johnson: 10,000 yards is definitely a motivating factor — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 2, 2017

Only 29 players in NFL history have rushed for more than 10,000 yards in their careers, and it will be difficult for Johnson to join that club. He may have to choose between very limited carries and hanging up the cleats.