Chris Johnson wants to be somewhere he won’t ‘sit on the sideline’

At this stage in his career, Chris Johnson isn’t ready to stand on the sideline and collect a check just yet.

There was a time when Johnson was perhaps the most explosive running back in the NFL. Back in 2009, he rushed for 2,006 yards and set a single-season record with 2,509 yards from scrimmage.

Now 32-years-old, Johnson isn’t the threat he was in his prime. However, he still feels he is more than capable of being a contributor. During a recent interview, Johnson spoke about his future and what type of situation he’s looking for.

“I think I want to go out there and see what options I have first,” Johnson told SiriusXM NFL Radio, via Sporting News. “I feel at this point in my career if it’s not a situation where a team wants to bring me in to be a starter, I definitely need to be somewhere where I have a role.”

“I need to be involved. At this point in my career, I don’t want to sit on the sideline,” Johnson continued. “I want to get in the game.”

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals last spring, but a return would see him likely have a reduced role behind All-Pro David Johnson, who ran for 1,239 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

For the second consecutive year, Johnson’s season ended by being placed on injured reserve in 2016 due to a groin injury. Prior to that, he rushed for 95 yards on 25 carries in four games. Johnson will join Adrian Peterson and Jamaal Charles among the veteran running backs looking for work this offseason.