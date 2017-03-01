Chris Long will not re-sign with Patriots, hints he wants bigger role

Veteran defensive end Chris Long will not be back with the New England Patriots in 2017.

On Wednesday, Long took to Instagram to thank the Patriots and their fans and explain why he has decided to move on in free agency. He hinted that he wants an expanded role with his next team.

“This has zero to do with money, etc. It’s the right move in my heart because I want to get back to being the player I was before,” Long wrote. “I’m thankful for my role this year, but as a competitor, I’m itching to do what I do best.”

Long could have made more money if he signed with another team last offseason, but he took less for the opportunity to win a championship. His plan worked out perfectly, and he appeared in all 16 games and recorded four sacks after tallying just four in his last two seasons combined with the St. Louis Rams.

Long will turn 32 this month, and he is clearly not the same player who averaged more than 10 sacks per season from 2010 through 2013. However, now that he has his Super Bowl ring he can probably go to another team and be less of a rotational player while making more money. That was likely his plan from the start.