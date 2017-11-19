pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Chris Thompson diagnosed with season-ending fractured fibula

November 19, 2017
by Grey Papke

The Washington Redskins’ bad day got worse, with Chris Thompson’s season ending prematurely.

Thompson, who left Sunday’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, suffered a fractured fibula that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Jay Gruden.

Thompson had become a valuable option for Washington, as both their leading rusher and top receiver. He picked up his sixth touchdown of the season in Sunday’s loss — and it will be his last, in a huge blow to the Washington offense on a day where they already suffered a brutal loss.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus