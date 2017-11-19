Chris Thompson diagnosed with season-ending fractured fibula

The Washington Redskins’ bad day got worse, with Chris Thompson’s season ending prematurely.

Thompson, who left Sunday’s overtime loss to the New Orleans Saints, suffered a fractured fibula that will rule him out for the remainder of the season, according to coach Jay Gruden.

Jay Gruden says RB Chris Thompson has a fibula fracture and will need surgery. https://t.co/wEa6HQN8Pf — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) November 19, 2017

Thompson had become a valuable option for Washington, as both their leading rusher and top receiver. He picked up his sixth touchdown of the season in Sunday’s loss — and it will be his last, in a huge blow to the Washington offense on a day where they already suffered a brutal loss.