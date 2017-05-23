Christian Hackenberg working with third-stringers at practice

If Christian Hackenberg is going to win the starting quarterback job with the New York Jets this offseason, he is apparently going to have to climb his way up from the bottom of the depth chart.

According to Ralph Vacchiano of SNY, Hackenberg spent all of practice on Tuesday working with the third-string offense.

Christian Hackenberg has been on far field with third-stringers all practice. Jets QB pecking order is clearly McCown-Petty-Hack for now. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 23, 2017

While that probably means very little this early in the offseason, Vacchiano also noted that veteran Josh McCown looked very sharp and enthusiastic.

Jets QB Josh McCown is loud and fiery. Also has a strong arm that's been very accurate today. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) May 23, 2017

The Jets used the No. 51 overall pick on Hackenberg in last year’s draft, so they obviously envisioned him being their starting quarterback at some point. However, some of the reports we heard during his rookie season made it seem like the Jets had zero confidence in the former Penn State star. It could be that head coach Todd Bowles and new offensive coordinator John Morton want Hackenberg to work as hard as he can to earn the job, or perhaps Hackenberg still has yet to impress anyone.

Even one of the most beloved players in Jets history recently said he is rooting for Hackenberg to win the job. At the very least, it sounds like an uphill climb.