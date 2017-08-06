Christian Ponder reportedly Dolphins’ choice after Jay Cutler

The Dolphins came to an agreement on a one-year deal with Jay Cutler on Sunday. Had he decided to stay retired, Colin Kaepernick was reportedly not an option, and Miami would have gone in a different direction.

With Ryan Tannehill having sustained a non-contact injury to his knee during practice, the Dolphins were in the market for a capable replacement should Tannehill be out for a significant period of time. Cutler was coaxed out of a broadcasting gig with FOX to reunite with Adam Gase, who Cutler played with in Chicago. Had Cutler declined the Dolphins’ offer, SiriusXM host Craig Mish says the team would have turned its attention to Christian Ponder.

Source : Kaepernick never seriously considered, or contacted. Had Cutler not signed team would have turned to Christian Ponder. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) August 6, 2017

Ponder spent last season with the 49ers. However, he did not appear in any games. Ponder last appeared in a game in 2014 with the Vikings. He made one start that year and completed 22 of 44 passes for 222 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

For Kaepernick, it is another opportunity to land on a roster that will pass him by. Although, given comments he made about Fidel Castro in the past combined with a large Cuban representation in South Florida, it’s perhaps not surprising Kaepernick was not considered an option within the Dolphins organization, even though the team was in need of a quarterback.