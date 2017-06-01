Christine Michael signs with Colts

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Thursday that they have signed veteran running back Christine Michael.

Michael spent the 2016 season with the Seattle Seahawks and Green Bay Packers. He rushed 148 times for 583 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 total games with the two teams.

After being drafted in the second round by the Seahawks 2013, Michael signed with the Dallas Cowboys in 2015 before being released and landing back in Seattle. He came out of training camp last year as the Seahawks’ top back but was eventually phased out when Thomas Rawls returned and C.J. Prosise took on a bigger role.

Michael finished the season with the Packers last year and was released this offseason.

The Colts are thin at running back, and Michael will likely get a chance to earn the third spot behind Frank Gore and Robert Turbin.