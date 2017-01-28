Report: Chuck Pagano may not be supported by leading Colts GM candidate

Indianapolis Colts coach Chuck Pagano may not be as safe as he might have thought he was after Ryan Grigson’s firing.

According to KMBC’s Steven Albritton, Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard is the “clear favorite” for the general manager opening in Indianapolis – but that he’s not keen on keeping Pagano.

#Colts News: I'm told #Chiefs exec Chris Ballard is the "clear favorite" for the #Colts GM job. Also told he wants to change the head coach. — Steven Albritton (@StevenAlbritton) January 28, 2017

What is abundantly clear is that the Colts have tried, at various points this offseason, to replace Pagano. Owner Jim Irsay has said the coach is safe, but given the rumors, would it really be surprised if the new GM was permitted to clean house?