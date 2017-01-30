Report: Chuck Pagano’s job safe for 2017

There have been many questions about Chuck Pagano’s job status, but it appears he will be safe for 2017.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that new Indianapolis Colts GM Chris Ballard plans to keep Pagano on as head coach for the upcoming season, but then re-evaluate him for 2018.

Ballard, the former Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations, was hired on Sunday to be Indianapolis’ new GM. There were reports saying that Ballard wanted to replace Pagano with Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub, who received head coaching interest from other franchises this offseason.

But the Colts said Pagano would be back in 2017 on the same day they announced the firing of Ryan Grigson. It looks like 2017 will be a final test for Pagano to keep his job.

After going 11-5 in three consecutive seasons to start his coaching career, Pagano’s Colts have gone 8-8 the past two seasons, which has been viewed as underachieving. One more sub-par season could cost him his job.