Chuck Pagano ‘praying’ Andrew Luck will be ready for training camp

Andrew Luck is trying to head into training camp feeling 100 percent healthy for the first time in two years, but there is no guarantee he will be ready to resume practicing in full by next month. All the Indianapolis Colts can do at the moment is cross their fingers, as Chuck Pagano said Tuesday.

While speaking with the media at the start of minicamp, Pagano said there is no timetable for Luck’s return.

Pagano: Luck ready for camp? 'Am i hopeful? Am I praying?' Yeah, but there is no timetable.' — Mike Chappell (@mchappell51) June 13, 2017

Pagano added that Luck will not be participating in practice and will instead play the role of observer.

Luck underwent shoulder surgery in January. He admitted back in April that the injury stemmed from a play in 2015, so he has been playing with discomfort for quite some time. That, in addition to the Colts’ well-documented offensive line woes, explains why Luck has struggled at times since he dominated the league in 2014 with 4,761 yards passing and 40 touchdowns.

Luck has played through numerous injuries, some of which have looked incredibly painful. The last thing the Colts want to do is rush him back, but it would certainly make life easier if they can have the leader of their team on the practice field as soon as possible.