Chuck Pagano reportedly staying with Colts regardless of GM choice

The Indianapolis Colts are in the process of hiring a new general manager, and there have been indications that Chuck Pagano could be fired as soon as they find one. According to one report, however, Pagano is safe for at least the 2017 season.

Stephen Holder of the Indianapolis Star says he was told by a “solid NFL source” on Sunday that Pagano will remain with the Colts regardless of who the team hires as its next GM.

Was told by solid NFL source this morning that the rumored Chris Ballard-Dave Toub package is just that – rumor. Believes Pagano is staying. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 29, 2017

This source is not saying Ballard isn't possibly the guy. Just saying Toub isn't believed to be coming with him. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) January 29, 2017

Kansas City Chiefs director of football operations Chris Ballard is believed to be the favorite for the Colts GM job, and there have been reports that he wants to hire a fellow member of the Chiefs organization to replace Pagano.

When the Colts decided to fire former GM Ryan Grigson, it seemed like Pagano’s job was safe for the time being. One of the main reasons Grigson was dismissed was because his relationship with Pagano was not a good one. However, the Colts supposedly explored trade talks to bring in a top NFL coach, so Pagano may not be safe, either. Whatever the case, a decision should be coming in the near future.