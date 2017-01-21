Chuck Pagano to return as Colts coach next season

There were questions about Chuck Pagano’s job status with the Colts, and owner Jim Irsay finally answered them on Saturday.

At a press conference announcing that the team has fired GM Ryan Grigson, Irsay said that Pagano would be the team’s coach next season.

“He’s our coach for 2017,” Irsay said, via FOX 59. “I hope Chuck can be our coach for many years to come. He is our coach this year and going through this process and interviewing general managers and having whoever the new general manager come in and work with me – to evaluate where we’re at – will play a big role in that in the long term.

“But for 2017, Chuck is our coach.”

That isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for Pagano, but the coach doesn’t deserve one. After three straight 11-5 seasons and playoff appearances, the Colts have gone 8-8 in consecutive years. The team is going in the wrong direction, and if they don’t show improvement next season, expect Pagano to lose his job.