Ciara exes Future, Bow Wow on Falcons sideline ahead of game against Seahawks

The fates may be tempted at the Georgia Dome on Saturday.

Ahead of the Atlanta Falcons’ NFC divisional tilt against the Seattle Seahawks, a couple of famous faces were spotted on the team’s sideline: rappers Future and Bow Wow.

What do they have in common? They were, once upon a time, both involved with Ciara. The same Ciara who just so happens to be married to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

To be completely fair, Future is an Atlanta native and Bow Wow lives there, so it’s not as if trolling Wilson is the only reason they’re in the building. In their minds, it might not be a reason at all. That said, there’s some serious history here that’s hard to ignore. The guess here, though, is that Wilson won’t be bothered at all.