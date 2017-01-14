CJ Prosise will not play against Falcons but available for following week

The Seattle Seahawks had some optimism that running back C.J. Prosise would be available for Saturday’s playoff game against Atlanta, but Prosise will not play.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports the news on Prosise and adds that if the Seahawks advance to the NFC Championship Game, the back would be available.

Prosise has been out with a shoulder injury but put in a full practice on Thursday, leading coach Pete Carroll to term him a game-time decision. It was always a stretch that he would play, so it looks like he won’t be shocking the world.

Prosise has a total of 380 yards and a touchdown in six games this season. Thomas Rawls will get the majority of the action with the Notre Dame product out.