Clay Matthews: Packers ‘got a good laugh’ out of Martellus Bennett situation

Several Packers players have come to the defense of team doctor Pat McKenzie since Martellus Bennett made some alarming accusations against him, and one Green Bay star says the situation has provided the team’s locker room with some quality humor.

Bennett claims McKenzie tried to force him to play through a shoulder injury that required surgery, but now the tight end feels well enough to play for the New England Patriots. Clay Matthews says he and some other Packers players find the whole thing funny.

“We all got a good laugh from it,” Matthews said, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “It is what it is. Martellus is in their locker room now and not here anymore. So now we’re just focused on the guys we have in here.”

Matthews noted that Bennett “seemed to suit up and looked good on Sunday,” and the six-time Pro Bowler hinted that Bennett simply preferred to play for the Patriots.

“You know what, I think everybody knows the story there — we don’t need to talk about it much more,” he said. “Like I said, we’re focused on the guys in the locker room, but it’s an interesting story that will probably be talked about for a while.”

Jordy Nelson and Aaron Rodgers have already defended McKenzie against Bennett’s accusations, and Matthews threw his support behind the doctor as well.

“My experience has been fantastic with Pat,” he said. “I think he’s an awesome doc. I think he puts our health in front of the team first and foremost. In fact, I think a lot of people have gotten on his case because he’s too conservative. So I wouldn’t put much merit into those comments made. I think it really speaks volumes to hear everybody’s rebuttal and come to his aid in that regard as opposed to the other person.”

The way the Bennett saga has played out certainly looks fishy, though the NFL doesn’t seem too concerned about any foul play. If Bennett can continue to play through the injury, the Patriots will be the big beneficiaries down the stretch.