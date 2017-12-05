Clinton Portis, Redskins teammates did shots of Hennessy before games

Retired former Pro Bowl running back Clinton Portis is revealing one heck of a story about his time with the Washington Redskins.

Portis conducted a recent NBC Washington interview together with ex-Redskins teammate Santana Moss in the wake of the ten-year anniversary of Sean Taylor’s death. In the interview, Portis revealed that the trio would take shots of Hennessy before games.

“Prior to the game, on our way, we would take a little shot,” said Portis, per Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post. “Not like going out and getting sloppy wasted; just adrenaline. You know, you take a shot and you were done with it.

“Me, Santana and Sean, we did this for a year and a half before anybody knew,” he continued. “We never told anybody. It was just, hey, here’s a little sip, bam, that was it.”

It’s worth noting that Portis, Moss, and Taylor all attended college at the University of Miami as well.

Portis also said the practice was never a problem until Jim Zorn took over as Redskins coach in 2008, a few months after Taylor’s passing, and questioned the tradition. Moss added that Zorn lost the locker room from that point on.

That’s definitely a pretty wild ritual that the trio used to engage in, but it’s probably still nothing compared to what this guy used to do.