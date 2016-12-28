Cody Kessler on track to start in Week 17 for Browns

Cody Kessler is currently on track to start at quarterback in Week 17 for the Cleveland Browns.

Robert Griffin III is the Browns’ No. 1 starter and helped lead the team to its first victory of the season last weekend. However, RG3 suffered a concussion late in the win over San Diego, leading Kessler to play the remainder of the game.

Griffin is currently in the league’s concussion protocol and did not practice on Wednesday. If he is not cleared to play on Sunday at Pittsburgh, Kessler would get the start.

Kessler is the team’s leader in passing yards with 1,380 and tied for the team lead with six touchdown passes. He has suffered two concussions this season, and the team is 0-8 in games he started. Griffin has passed for 654 yards and no touchdowns, though he has rushed for two scores.