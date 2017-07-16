Cody Latimer addresses strip club fight video in statement

Footage of Cody Latimer getting into a physical altercation outside a strip club was released over the weekend, and the Denver Broncos wide receiver took some time on Sunday to downplay the incident.

In a statement he released on Twitter, Latimer said it is disappointing that something that happened so long ago (it was in February) has become a “big story.”

Latimer told TMZ he was trying to deescalate an altercation between people he was with and a bouncer outside an Ohio strip club. The video appeared to show Latimer instigate the fight, as he slapped a bouncer in the face. That resulted in a fight and Latimer being pepper sprayed. You can see the footage here.

The Broncos said they are aware of the situation and that they have already dealt with it internally.

Entering his fourth NFL season, Latimer has primarily played on special teams with the Broncos. The former second-round pick caught just eight passes in 2016.