Colin Cowherd thinks Tom Brady is playing for his job in AFC Championship

Like many others in sports radio, Colin Cowherd has made a living off of providing hot takes and making outlandish statements. But he may have outdone himself with his latest comments about Tom Brady.

During his FOX Sports radio show Tuesday, Cowherd noted that Brady has not played all that well in his past two playoff games. If Brady struggles against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend, that would make three rough — or un-Brady-like — postseason games in a row. Would that be a major issue?

Cowherd believes it would. In fact, with Jimmy Garoppolo having played well early in the season when Brady was suspended, Cowherd feels Brady could be playing for his job on Sunday. Yes, seriously:

Is Tom Brady playing for his job this weekend? pic.twitter.com/sgcph1obfp — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 18, 2017

There’s really no need to get into detail about why that take is ridiculous, so we won’t dive into statistics like Brady’s 28:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio during the regular season. Instead we’ll just point out that this is the same Colin Cowherd who was recently roasted by Dabo Swinney after Clemson won the national championship.

Again, Cowherd is paid to make outlandish claims. It boosts ratings, and we know we’re helping him by calling attention to it. Sometimes it’s just too ridiculous to ignore. Well done, I suppose.