Colin Kaepernick’s new agents inform teams QB will become free agent

Colin Kaepernick is making it known to all 32 NFL teams that he will soon be offering them his services.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Kaepernick’s new agents introduced themselves to teams on Tuesday and informed them that the 29-year-old quarterback will soon be opting out of his deal with the San Francisco 49ers.

#49ers QB Colin Kaepernick's new agents, Jeff Nalley & Sean Kiernan, informed 32 teams yesterday that they rep him and he will be opting out — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2017

Kaepernick can opt out of his deal on Thursday, with free agency officially starting on March 9. Teams can legally discuss deals with players beginning on March 7.

Kaepernick led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in his second NFL season, but it has been all downhill from there. While he looked decent at times while throwing 16 touchdown passes compared to just four interceptions last season, he is going to have a difficult time finding a team that will pay him to be a starter. We have already mentioned one team that could be interested, but most coaches will likely be looking at Kaepernick as a potential backup.