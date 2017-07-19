Report: Colin Kaepernick still generating zero interest from NFL teams

With NFL teams set to open up training camp over the next week or so, Colin Kaepernick is no closer to finding a job.

According to Mike Freeman of Bleacher Report, there has been “not a lick” of interest in Kaepernick in recent weeks. While there has still been plenty of chatter about the 28-year-old in the media, it doesn’t sound like any team is entertaining the idea of signing him.

Freeman goes on to say it is “unlikely” that Kaepernick will be signed anytime soon if he remains unemployed through the start of training camp.

At this point, Kaepernick might only get an opportunity if and when a team is dealing with an injury. The Seattle Seahawks were the only ones in recent months that were believed to have legitimate interest, but they ended up passing for a very puzzling reason.

There’s a large group of people who believe Kaepernick is being blackballed by the NFL because of his political viewpoints, while others feel he simply isn’t good enough. In reality, the truth lies somewhere in the middle. If Kaepernick were a good enough player, teams would be willing to overlook the national anthem protest.