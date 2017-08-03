Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa fires back at Ray Lewis with photo

Most people don’t even understand the exact message Ray Lewis was trying to send Colin Kaepernick when he gave the free agent quarterback some advice recently, but Kaepernick’s girlfriend clearly didn’t appreciate it.

Nessa Diab, an MTV and radio personality who has been dating Kaepernick for a while, tweeted a photo on Wednesday that compared Lewis to a house slave and Baltimore Ravens owner Steve Bisciotti to a slave owner.

For those who don’t get the reference, the bottom photo shows Samuel L. Jackson and Leonardo DiCaprio in the movie “Django Unchained.” In the Quentin Tarantino film, Jackson plays a house slave who is loyal to his owner and close friend — played by DiCaprio — even if the loyalty comes at the expense of other slaves.

So, you get the point Nessa was making.

In one of his infamous fiery rants, Lewis told Kaepernick he should keep quiet about his off-field beliefs and just focus on playing football. It was tough to decipher exactly what Lewis was trying to say, but it was something along those lines.

Nessa has been outspoken on Kaepernick’s behalf throughout the offseason, as she previously shot down a report about teams being interested in the 29-year-old quarterback.