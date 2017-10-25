Colin Kaepernick reportedly invited to attend next meeting with NFL owners

Colin Kaepernick is responsible for starting the movement that has become the focus of recent meetings between NFL players, executives and team owners, and the free agent quarterback could get a chance to share his own thoughts on the matter the next time the groups get together.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that Kaepernick has been invited to attend the next meeting between players and owners.

Colin Kaepernick was invited by #NFL players to attend next meeting w/ owners and will attend. Players are happy to have him join, I’m told. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 25, 2017

At their meeting last Tuesday, NFL players and team owners reportedly made a significant amount of progress toward finding ways to raise awareness for social issues. The league is said to be getting closer to implementing an entire month dedicated to social awareness, and other plans are in motion for the coming weeks.

If Kaepernick does attend the meeting, his presence could create some awkwardness. The 29-year-old recently filed a grievance against the NFL and is making some disturbing accusations against team owners.