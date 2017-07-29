Colin Kaepernick reportedly would love to play for Ravens

Colin Kaepernick’s name has been coming up in discussions about the Baltimore Ravens lately, and the free agent apparently would love to play for the team.

Reporter Mike Silver said on NFL Network Saturday that Kaepernick would love to play for the Ravens.

"I'm told Colin Kaepernick would absolutely love to play for the #Ravens." — @MikeSilver, who also said Kap hasn't talked money with anyone — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 29, 2017

Kaepernick’s name has been associated with the Ravens in recent days ever since news came out about Joe Flacco’s back injury.

Flacco has a disc issue in his back, leading one reporter to say he could miss 3-6 weeks, though others said it was more likely to be short-term. Baltimore has Ryan Mallett as their backup quarterback, so with an experienced starter such as Kaepernick available, it would make sense for the Ravens to have interest in the QB.

So far there has not been any movement on that matter, and that might not change. One reporter said he thinks some NFL owners have blocked their teams from adding Kaepernick.