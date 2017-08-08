Colin Kaepernick has reportedly not turned down any offer from NFL team

Colin Kaepernick has not received any offers from NFL teams, despite what one report that surfaced this week stated.

On Monday, a report from a site called The Daily Caller claimed Kaepernick has turned down at least one contract offer from an NFL team for the purposes of “stirring up a media frenzy that eventually leads to a more lucrative deal.” A source close to Kaepernick told TMZ there is absolutely no truth to that.

“Colin NEVER had any talks about any contract or any money,” TMZ’s source said.

At least two teams — the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens — have shown interest in Kaepernick publicly, but there has been no indication that either team offered an actual contract. In fact, Kaepernick’s girlfriend blasted a report earlier in the offseason about the free agent quarterback receiving interest.

There were some rumblings a while back that Kaepernick only wants to sign with a team that will give him a chance to earn a starting job, but he knows that is not going to happen at this point. The Seahawks ended up giving a bizarre reason for not signing the 29-year-old, and it seems like the Ravens are going to pass as well. The Miami Dolphins were mentioned as a possible suitor, but they signed Jay Cutler. Kaepernick is running out of time to find work.