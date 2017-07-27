Colin Kaepernick a possibility for Ravens after Joe Flacco injury?

If Colin Kaepernick ends up signing with an NFL team before the upcoming season, it will probably be because of an injury. Do the Baltimore Ravens suddenly make sense?

With Joe Flacco expected to miss 3-6 weeks because of a back injury, there has been speculation that the Ravens could give Kaepernick a look.

If they feel like Flacco is long-term concern, that's where Kaepernick could come into play given Roman, the Harbaugh connection. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) July 27, 2017

My interaction w/Steve Bisciotti during my years in league suggests to me BAL is an organization that may well give Colin K a chance. — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) July 27, 2017

Harbaugh’s brother Jim was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers when Kaepernick became a household name and led the team to a Super Bowl. Greg Roman, an offensive assistant with the Ravens, was the offensive coordinator in San Fran from 2011-2014. If nothing else, Baltimore has some familiarity with Kaepernick that other teams might not have.

John Harbaugh apparently thinks Kaepernick is a good player, because he said back in March that he “absolutely” believes the quarterback will be signed and end up starting somewhere in 2017. Jim Harbaugh has called Kaepernick a “great quarterback” and said he is capable of winning championships.

A recent report we heard about the level of interest NFL teams are showing in Kaepernick gave us an indication of how close — or how far — he is to landing a job. All it takes is one injury to change that, and the Ravens are now dealing with one.