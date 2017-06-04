Report: Colin Kaepernick, Seahawks apart on money

Colin Kaepernick visited with the Seattle Seahawks recently and things reportedly went well, but no deal between the sides is imminent. Why is that? One reporter says the sides are apart on money.

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports that finances are the sticking point between Seattle and Kaepernick.

They're apart on money. The Seahawks are the only ones who brought him in and are now talking him up. I can't muster much ire toward them. https://t.co/kNE28TCud2 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2017

Garafolo was also asked whether money is the reason why Kaepernick has been unable to land a deal with other teams, and he said he felt other things were factors for other teams.

On that team, yes. On teams with cap space and no unquestioned starter, there's no doubt the other stuff has factored in. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 2, 2017

Even though the Seahawks have not signed Kaepernick, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll has spoken positively about the QB.

“Colin’s been a fantastic football player and he’s going to continue to be,” Carroll said Friday of Kaepernick. “At this time, we didn’t do anything with it. We know where he is, who he is and we had a chance to understand him much more so. He’s a starter in this league and I can’t imagine somebody won’t give him a chance to play.”

Carroll’s comments pretty much confirm previous reports that said nothing was imminent between the sides. Perhaps things will change if Kaepernick reduces his salary aspirations.