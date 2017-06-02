Colin Kaepernick thanks fans for support with photo of letters they sent

Colin Kaepernick has received hardly any interest from NFL teams since the offseason began, but apparently the same cannot be said for the attention he has gotten from fans.

On Friday, Kaepernick took to Instagram to express gratitude for the support he has received recently. The quarterback shared a photo his parents sent him that shows the boxes of mail fans have continued to send him.

A post shared by colin kaepernick (@kaepernick7) on Jun 2, 2017 at 5:42am PDT

“I want to thank the people for the support!” Kaepernick wrote. “My parents sent me these photos yesterday and continue to receive dollies full of mail in support! I couldn’t do this without the people, I love you!”

Kaepernick visited with the Seahawks last week, but the two sides are reportedly not close to working out a deal.

While Kaepernick would undoubtedly be signed by now if more teams deemed him worthy of a starting role, it’s impossible to ignore the role his political stances have played in his career. One NFL owner recently admitted that Kaepernick’s national anthem protest was a factor in his team’s lack of interest.