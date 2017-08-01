Colin Kaepernick breaks back into top 50 of NFL merchandise sales

Colin Kaepernick currently has no affiliation with an NFL team, but that isn’t stopping fans from buying merchandise with the quarterback’s name on it.

Peter Schrager reported on “Good Morning Football” Tuesday that Kaepernick ranked 39th on the NFLPA’s latest official merchandise top 50 list.

Exclusively on @gmfb — Colin Kaepernick comes in at 39th on the @NFLPA official merchandise top 50 list. Only player not on a team. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 1, 2017

Kaepernick had not made the list since he was 16th in April 2016, and he is the only player in the top 50 who is currently a free agent.

The timing of Kaepernick breaking back into the top 50 is interesting, as the Baltimore Ravens are reportedly considering signing him in a backup role. Team owner Steve Bisciotti said the team is gauging how fans would react if they brought Kaepernick in, and the fact that so many people are still buying the QB’s merchandise could help answer his question.

We already know how Ravens players would feel if Kaepernick became their teammate, so perhaps the merchandise sales will get the 29-year-old a step closer to finding work.