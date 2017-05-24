Ad Unit
Wednesday, May 24, 2017

Colin Kaepernick’s visit with Seahawks lasts late into day

May 24, 2017
by Larry Brown

Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick’s visit with the Seattle Seahawks apparently went pretty well.

USA Today’s Tom Pelissero says Kaepernick’s visit at Seattle’s headquarters on Wednesday lasted late into the day, which seemed to be the plan.

All indications have been that the Seahawks’ interest in Kaepernick is serious. A report from last week said the Seahawks’ interest in him was “legit.” Bringing him in for a lengthy visit confirms that.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in March. After causing a massive controversy by kneeling for the national anthem last season, Kaepernick indicated he plans to stand in the upcoming year.


