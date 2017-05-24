Colin Kaepernick will visit Seahawks on Wednesday

Much has been made about quarterback Colin Kaepernick remaining unsigned, but that could come to an end in relatively short order.

After an entire offseason of speculation about potentially being blackballed by all 32 NFL teams because of his National Anthem protest last year, Kaepernick is finally going to take a visit.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that Kaepernick and at least one other veteran will be in Washington on Wednesday meeting with Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks. In order to make the visit, Kaepernick had to depart from the East Coast on Tuesday night.

The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the situation surrounding Kaepernick and insisted he wasn’t being blackballed. Rather, Goodell said, it’s just a product of business in the NFL and rampant speculation courtesy of the media and fans.

“It’s the same thing I said before, which is each team makes individual decisions about how they can improve their team. And if they see an opportunity to improve their team I think they do it. They evaluate players, they evaluate systems and coaches, and they all make those individuals decisions to try to improve their team,” Goodell said via Pro Football Talk.

Earlier this offseason, Kaepernick dispelled rumors that he was seeking a massive contract and that was the reason for him remaining unsigned, but didn’t address his situation beyond that. Instead, he remained focused on his activism.

As far as the Seahawks’ potential interest, it’s long been reported to be legitimate. Their Wednesday meeting with Kaepernick is anything other than a courtesy call.