Colin Kaepernick’s name misspelled in poster announcing rally for QB

Spike Lee, one of the most outspoken advocates of social rights in Hollywood, passed along some information on Tuesday about a rally outside NFL headquarters in support of Colin Kaepernick that will be held later this month. But first, the event organizers should probably learn how to spell Kaepernick’s last name.

A poster Lee shared on Twitter shows Kaepernick and one of his former teammates kneeling during the national anthem, and the quarterback’s name is written in the background. You can clearly see that the first “E” is missing.

Lee noted that he is not the one hosting the event:

I Did Not Organize And Set Up This Protest. However I Still Support My Brother And His Stance On The Injustices In The USA — Spike Lee (@SpikeLee) August 8, 2017

Lee knows a thing or two about making mistakes that involve Kaepernick. Remember the news Spike tried to break about Kaepernick earlier in the offseason that ended up being totally untrue?

You have to wonder how NFL teams will view the rally. Whether right or wrong, one of the reasons Kaepernick has not been signed is that teams don’t want a backup QB on their roster who is going to demand a ton of attention from the media. A rally outside NFL headquarters will only increase that exposure.