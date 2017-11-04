Colts CB Vontae Davis reportedly did not travel to Houston because of groin

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis did not travel with the team to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Texans and will miss the game.

Though the team said Davis not traveling with the team was not injury related, other reporters say it is. Here’s what the team said on Twitter:

#INDvsHOU Update: Vontae Davis is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Houston (Non-Injury Related). He will not make the trip with the team. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 4, 2017

However, Pro Football Talk says Davis needs treatment on his groin.

Per source, Colts CB Vontae Davis needs more treatment on his previously-injured groin. That's why he didn't travel, despite official word. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 4, 2017

Davis has played in five games this season. There was some speculation that he might be traded prior to the deadline, but that did not happen.