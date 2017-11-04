pixel 1
Saturday, November 4, 2017

Colts CB Vontae Davis reportedly did not travel to Houston because of groin

November 4, 2017
by Larry Brown

Vontae Davis

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Vontae Davis did not travel with the team to Houston for Sunday’s game against the Texans and will miss the game.

Though the team said Davis not traveling with the team was not injury related, other reporters say it is. Here’s what the team said on Twitter:

However, Pro Football Talk says Davis needs treatment on his groin.

Davis has played in five games this season. There was some speculation that he might be traded prior to the deadline, but that did not happen.

