Report: Colts fire general manager Ryan Grigson

Jim Irsay has finally brought the hammer down on a prominent member of the Indianapolis Colts’ front office.

The team has relieved general manager Ryan Grigson of his duties, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Colts have relieved GM Ryan Grigson of his duties, league source tells ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2017

Despite a franchise quarterback in Andrew Luck, the Colts are coming off their second consecutive 8-8 season, missing the playoffs for two years in a row for the first time since 1997-1998. Grigson’s defense in particular was not up to par and a big reason for the team’s struggles.

As for coach Chuck Pagano, it sounds like he’s safe, though not necessarily on his own merit.

#Colts coach Chuck Pagano is believed to be safe at this point, another source said. Jim Irsay should (maybe) have more at 5:30 pm. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 21, 2017

Irsay has been covertly looking to hire other coaches and GMs for weeks one year after signing Grigson and Pagano to new extensions — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 21, 2017

We know that Irsay tried to recruit Peyton Manning and Jon Gruden, likely to marginalize or replace Grigson and Pagano. Though neither would come, it wasn’t enough to save Grigson, and even if he’s safe for now, Pagano has to be wondering if he’s not long for Indianapolis either.