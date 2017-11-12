Colts say Jacoby Brissett did not develop concussion symptoms until after game

The Indianapolis Colts say they followed the NFL’s concussion protocol with Jacoby Brissett during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback is undergoing further evaluation because he developed symptoms after the game.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the Colts explained that Brissett was cleared by both a team doctor and independent neurologist after he took a forearm to the head in the second half. While he was permitted to return to the game, Brissett was later placed in the league’s concussion protocol because the onset of his symptoms was delayed.

Official statement from the Colts explains why Brissett went to the medical tent twice. The independent neurologist was attending to another player (in the locker room), so Brissett was tested when he returned. pic.twitter.com/Rml2Q1Tpsj — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) November 12, 2017

It’s unclear exactly what tests were performed, but Brissett definitely looked shaken up after taking the hit. Here’s a video:

#NFL #concussion protocol is a fraud. QB Jacoby Brissett goes back in after showing the clearest concussions signs of the season. Helmet-to-helmet hit, holds head, then goes limp, then needs help up. You don't need a protocol to hold this player out for the game. Check the tape: pic.twitter.com/db8sDwVmVl — Dr. Chris Nowinski (@ChrisNowinski1) November 12, 2017

As long as their explanation holds up, the Colts are unlikely to face disciplinary action from the NFL. The same cannot be said for the Seattle Seahawks, as they appear to have completely ignored the protocol after Russell Wilson took a helmet to the jaw on Thursday.

While the NFL insists its concussion protocol makes the game safer, there will likely always be issues with players not reporting symptoms and team doctors being afraid to speak up.