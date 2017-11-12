pixel 1
Sunday, November 12, 2017

Colts say Jacoby Brissett did not develop concussion symptoms until after game

November 12, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

The Indianapolis Colts say they followed the NFL’s concussion protocol with Jacoby Brissett during Sunday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the quarterback is undergoing further evaluation because he developed symptoms after the game.

In a statement released Sunday evening, the Colts explained that Brissett was cleared by both a team doctor and independent neurologist after he took a forearm to the head in the second half. While he was permitted to return to the game, Brissett was later placed in the league’s concussion protocol because the onset of his symptoms was delayed.

It’s unclear exactly what tests were performed, but Brissett definitely looked shaken up after taking the hit. Here’s a video:

As long as their explanation holds up, the Colts are unlikely to face disciplinary action from the NFL. The same cannot be said for the Seattle Seahawks, as they appear to have completely ignored the protocol after Russell Wilson took a helmet to the jaw on Thursday.

While the NFL insists its concussion protocol makes the game safer, there will likely always be issues with players not reporting symptoms and team doctors being afraid to speak up.

