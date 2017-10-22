pixel 1
header
Monday, October 23, 2017

Report: Colts S Malik Hooker suffers torn ACL, MCL

October 22, 2017
by Larry Brown

Malik Hooker

Indianapolis Colts rookie Malik Hooker is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL on Sunday, according to a report.

The Colts safety took a shot to his knee on a blindside block during the second quarter of his team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hooker is out for the season due to his knee injury. Hooker seemed to confirm that with a tweet:

Hooker was drafted in the first round, No. 15 overall by Indy out of Ohio State. He didn’t take long to begin making an impact for the Colts. He had interceptions in three straight games this season and recorded 22 tackles this year.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus