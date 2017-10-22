Report: Colts S Malik Hooker suffers torn ACL, MCL

Indianapolis Colts rookie Malik Hooker is out for the season after suffering a torn ACL and MCL on Sunday, according to a report.

The Colts safety took a shot to his knee on a blindside block during the second quarter of his team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Keelan Cole just blindsided Malik Hooker on this 50-yard catch by Allen Hurns. My God. Hooker still down on the ground. pic.twitter.com/pSZ08adQiw — Big Cat Country (@BigCatCountry) October 22, 2017

Malik Hooker did walk off the field under his own power after this hit for the #Colts … but that knee injury looked serious pic.twitter.com/uiYhdxvYgI — Andy McDonnell (@Andy_McDonnell) October 22, 2017

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Hooker is out for the season due to his knee injury. Hooker seemed to confirm that with a tweet:

Hooker was drafted in the first round, No. 15 overall by Indy out of Ohio State. He didn’t take long to begin making an impact for the Colts. He had interceptions in three straight games this season and recorded 22 tackles this year.