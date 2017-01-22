Colts reportedly hired psychologists for Chuck Pagano-Ryan Grigson relationship

One of the reasons Ryan Grigson was fired by the Indianapolis Colts is that the former general manager was not getting along with some of his coworkers, and the team reportedly tried to resolve that issue with the help of professionals.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Colts brought in psychologists in an attempt to improve the relationship between Grigson and head coach Chuck Pagano. The main goal was to encourage better communication between the two, but Colts owner Jim Irsay decided the problems were beyond repair.

One source told Schefter the meetings between Grigson and Pagano were similar to a couple going to marriage counseling, but ultimately the differences were deemed irreconcilable.

“There was a lot of work going on within our organization to evaluate how interaction happens, how people communicate and how we get better,” Irsay said Saturday when the team announced the firing of Grigson. “It wasn’t just sitting and staring outside at the Indiana winter. Through that process, I think both men grew and understood where they have to change.”

While the strained relationship between Pagano and Grigson was obviously a contributing factor in the decision to fire the GM, we know the coach wasn’t the only one Grigson failed to get along with. Punter Pat McAfee unloaded on Grigson in a series of tweets on Saturday.