Colts reportedly receiving trade calls about WR T.Y. Hilton

The NFL trade deadline is approaching, and teams reportedly have shown interest in Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported on Twitter Monday that the Colts have received several calls on Hilton, but are unlikely to trade him due to their asking price.

Yes, Colts are getting several calls on T.Y. Hilton but team clearly holds him in high regard. It would take something big. Highly unlikely — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 31, 2017

Hilton, a former third-round pick, has developed into a top receiver. He has four straight 1,000-yard seasons, including a career-high 91 catches and 1,448 yards last year. Hilton only has one TD catch this season as the Colts’ offensive has taken a step back under Jacoby Brissett. He signed a six-year, $65 million deal before the 2015 season.