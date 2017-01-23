Company offering free laser removal, altering of Chargers tattoos

Are or were you a fan of the San Diego Chargers? Were you such a die-hard fan that you decided to get a tattoo to pledge your allegiance to the team? Does that tattoo make you sick to look at now that the Chargers are heading back to Los Angeles?

There may be a solution to your problem.

LaserAway, a company that specializes in laser removal of tattoos, is offering to remove or alter tattoos for San Diego residents who have Chargers artwork on their bodies. Todd Heckman, the president of the company, told TMZ that it usually takes six to eight sessions costing between $1,000 and $5,000 to remove a tattoo, but LaserAway is willing to offer the procedure for free to help scorned Chargers fans.

And that’s not all. If anyone with a Chargers tattoo is still going to follow the team, LaserAway will remove just the “San Diego” portion.

Judging by the reaction of Chargers fans after the team announced the move north (videos here), we’re guessing there are more than a few people out there who will capitalize on the offer.