Connor Cook sister Jackie is an Instagram star

Connor Cook has a lot of support from his family any time he steps on the field — a lot of it coming from his sister, Jackie.

Jackie was a women’s basketball player at Old Dominion before finishing her career in 2013. A communications major, she has developed into somewhat of a social media star, as she has a popular Instagram account with more than 10,000 followers.

Here she is supporting her brother in the preseason with the Oakland Raiders:

Super proud of @c_cook8 for totally killing his NFL debut tonight #raidernation A photo posted by Jackie Cook (@msjackay) on Aug 13, 2016 at 1:12am PDT

She definitely fits in with the Black Holes.

Head to Page 2 for more photos.

Pages: 1 2