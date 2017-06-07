Report: Contract talks between Kirk Cousins, Washington ‘more positive’

Perhaps there is still a chance that Kirk Cousins stays in Washington long-term.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, contract talks between the Redskins quarterback and the team have become “more positive” recently, with a more encouraging tone being taken in negotiations.

The turning point appears to have been a face-to-face meeting between Washington president Bruce Allen and Cousins’s agent Mike McCartney last month, the first time the two have met in person since Cousins was originally franchise tagged two years ago.

“There’s no doubt it’s been more positive lately,” a source told Schefter. “Everything has been much more positive in the past several months.”

Washington appears more willing to give Cousins what he thinks he deserves, though Schefter cautions that getting a deal done this summer will still be a challenge. The odds of something getting done next summer, however, appear to have increased.

A more optimistic stance doesn’t necessarily mean progress has been made — we recently heard that the two sides are no closer to a deal. It just seems a bit more plausible that progress could be made now.