Cooper Manning at Super Bowl Opening Night in ‘money’ suit

Cooper Manning showed up to Super Bowl Opening Night wearing quite the suit.

You never quite know what you’re going to see at the circus that is Super Bowl Media Day Super Bowl Opening Night. It’s part of what makes the spectacle. Among those to grab attention was Cooper Manning, younger brother of Peyton and Eli and son of Archie.

The younger Manning spent the evening in a suit with lots of money on it. Here are a couple of photos.

Cooper Manning is here, for some reason. And wearing this, for some reason. pic.twitter.com/zb5mhAwv1r — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) January 31, 2017

Cooper Manning is representing the Manning family at Super Bowl Opening Night. pic.twitter.com/sLKaDkaN80 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 31, 2017

Manning was part of FOX Sports 1’s coverage of the festivities and caught up with Tom Brady for a brief chat.

Despite him being an interviewer wreck, this Cooper Manning quick talk with high socks Tom Brady was awkwardly humorous #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/E9rvUGYEli — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) January 31, 2017

Even Brady couldn’t believe the suit.