Monday, January 30, 2017

Cooper Manning at Super Bowl Opening Night in ‘money’ suit

January 30, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Cooper Manning showed up to Super Bowl Opening Night wearing quite the suit.

You never quite know what you’re going to see at the circus that is Super Bowl Media Day Super Bowl Opening Night. It’s part of what makes the spectacle. Among those to grab attention was Cooper Manning, younger brother of Peyton and Eli and son of Archie.

The younger Manning spent the evening in a suit with lots of money on it. Here are a couple of photos.

Manning was part of FOX Sports 1’s coverage of the festivities and caught up with Tom Brady for a brief chat.

Even Brady couldn’t believe the suit.


