Cordarrelle Patterson expects to land with team that promises him big role

Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is set to become a free agent for the first time, and after some trouble getting touches with the Minnesota Vikings, he’s wary of going somewhere he’s not completely wanted.

Patterson admitted that the hiring of Pat Shurmur as offensive coordinator was huge for him after having issues getting involved under Norv Turner.

“Pat told me ‘Let’s get you the ball,'” Patterson told Conor Orr of NFL.com on Wednesday. “And I saw a lot of that happening for me. It was good for me. I love when I get the ball in my hands and Pat likes to get the ball to me. No matter who you are, he’s trying to spread the ball around. He’s not going to focus on one or two guys.

“I felt like Pat was more of a player’s coach, he kind of got it. He was trying to do some different things than Norv was doing.”

Patterson doesn’t have any hard feelings over how things have gone down with Minnesota, but he made clear that he expects to be used wherever he winds up in free agency.

“Of course, man. Two years I spent damn near on the sideline. That’s never a good feeling for any player. No player wants to go through that,” Patterson said. “I need to know if I’m going to play or not. If not, I’ll take my talents elsewhere.”

Over the years, Patterson had his share of issues in Turner’s offense. He was clearly a lot happier with Shurmur, and that might keep him in Minnesota if he’s promised a role there.