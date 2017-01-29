Cordarrelle Patterson would ‘love to’ play running back

Cordarrelle Patterson wants to pull a Ty Montgomery and convert from wide receiver to running back.

Patterson told the “Pardon My Take” podcast that he has “been wanting” to play running back.

“I would love to play running back,” Patterson said, via Chad Graff of the Pioneer Press. “I think any receiver in my position would love to play running back. People always say, ‘He’s just a running back when he gets the ball in his hands.'”

Patterson has been utilized in the backfield on rare occasions, as he does have 31 career carries for 333 yards and four touchdowns. With the possibility of Adrian Peterson leaving Minnesota, they could actually have a need at the position. Patterson is also a free agent, but maybe he’d be interested in a return if the Vikings were interested in using him in such a fashion.