Cordarrelle Patterson signs with Raiders

It’s official: Cordarrelle Patterson has signed with the Oakland Raiders.

The Raiders’ Twitter account sent out the following photo and announcement of the big news Monday night:

Patterson visited with the team on Monday night and initial reports said he was leaving without a contract. But then the news quickly changed saying Patterson was heading back to the facility to sign his deal.

The big question for the Raiders will become how they decide to use Patterson.

The 2013 first-round pick out of Tennessee was a game-changer at times for the Vikings. He scored 9 touchdowns as part of a breakout campaign as a rookie, but only had three TDs last season.

Patterson will be used as a kick returner and likely as a third or fourth receiver by the Raiders. He could also see some carries here and there. He has tons of speed but just needs to be utilized properly.